When the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints go head to head in Week 12 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Khadarel Hodge find his way into the end zone? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Will Khadarel Hodge score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Hodge has 11 grabs for 199 yards this campaign. He has been targeted 15 times, and puts up 28.4 yards per game.

Hodge does not have a TD reception this year in seven games.

Khadarel Hodge Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Lions 1 1 15 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 2 2 19 0 Week 5 Texans 1 1 11 0 Week 6 Commanders 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 1 1 19 0 Week 8 @Titans 3 3 75 0 Week 9 Vikings 6 3 60 0

