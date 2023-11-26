Will Jonnu Smith pay out his Week 12 anytime TD player prop when the Atlanta Falcons play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important stats.

Will Jonnu Smith score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a TD)

Smith's 45 targets have resulted in 35 grabs for 423 yards (42.3 per game) and two scores.

Smith has had a touchdown catch in two of nine games this season. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Jonnu Smith Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Packers 6 4 47 0 Week 3 @Lions 8 5 37 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 6 6 95 0 Week 5 Texans 7 6 67 0 Week 6 Commanders 5 4 36 1 Week 7 @Buccaneers 3 3 27 0 Week 8 @Titans 1 1 13 0 Week 9 Vikings 6 5 100 1 Week 10 @Cardinals 3 1 1 0

