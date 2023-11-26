Jonnu Smith will be running routes against the seventh-best passing defense in the league when his Atlanta Falcons take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 12, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Smith's 35 receptions have turned into 423 yards (42.3 per game) and two TDs so far this season. He has been targeted on 45 occasions.

Smith vs. the Saints

Smith vs the Saints (since 2021): 1 GP / 4 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 4 REC YPG / REC TD Two players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against New Orleans in the 2023 season.

The Saints have allowed 12 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with New Orleans on the season.

The pass defense of the Saints is allowing 199.1 yards per contest this year, which ranks seventh in the league.

The Saints' defense ranks 13th in the league with 13 passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Jonnu Smith Receiving Props vs. the Saints

Receiving Yards: 26.5 (-115)

Smith Receiving Insights

In five of nine games this year, Smith has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Smith has received 14.0% of his team's 322 passing attempts this season (45 targets).

He has been targeted 45 times, averaging 9.4 yards per target (20th in NFL).

Smith has grabbed two touchdown catches this year in nine games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has 11.1% of his team's 18 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

Smith (six red zone targets) has been targeted 17.1% of the time in the red zone (35 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Smith's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Cardinals 11/12/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 TAR / 5 REC / 100 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/29/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/22/2023 Week 7 3 TAR / 3 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/15/2023 Week 6 5 TAR / 4 REC / 36 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

