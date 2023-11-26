The Carolina Hurricanes (11-8) take on the Columbus Blue Jackets (6-11-4) at PNC Arena on Sunday, November 26 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO. The Hurricanes lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning 8-2 in their most recent outing, while the Blue Jackets are coming off a 2-1 win over the New Jersey Devils.

Hurricanes vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-300) Blue Jackets (+240) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have won 64.7% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (11-6).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -300 or shorter, Carolina has gone 2-1 (winning 66.7%).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Hurricanes a 75.0% chance to win.

Carolina's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 10 times.

Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Blue Jackets Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 63 (14th) Goals 60 (20th) 65 (19th) Goals Allowed 73 (28th) 16 (8th) Power Play Goals 7 (27th) 17 (24th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 7 (1st)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

Carolina has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its past 10 games, going 6-4-0 overall.

In its past 10 games, Carolina hit the over four times.

The Hurricanes have had an average of 6.3 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes are putting up 0.8 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Hurricanes offense's 63 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

The Hurricanes are ranked 19th in league action in goals against this season, having allowed 65 total goals (3.4 per game).

The team is ranked 18th in goal differential at -2.

