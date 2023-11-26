Coming off a loss last time out, the Carolina Hurricanes will host the Columbus Blue Jackets (who won their previous game) on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET.

You can turn on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO to watch as the Hurricanes and the Blue Jackets meet.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have conceded 65 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 19th in league play in goals against.

The Hurricanes' 63 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Hurricanes are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) over that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sebastian Aho 16 5 11 16 11 7 54.5% Seth Jarvis 19 8 7 15 5 11 50.4% Teuvo Teravainen 19 10 4 14 8 8 50% Brady Skjei 19 2 11 13 4 7 - Martin Necas 19 6 7 13 9 5 37%

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets have given up 73 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 28th in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets' 60 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 20th in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Blue Jackets have secured 50.0% of the possible points with a 2-6-2 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) during that time.

Blue Jackets Key Players