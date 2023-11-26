Hurricanes vs. Blue Jackets Injury Report Today - November 26
Here's a peek at the injury report for the Carolina Hurricanes (11-8), which currently has only one player listed, as the Hurricanes ready for their matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets (6-11-4) at PNC Arena on Sunday, November 26 at 5:00 PM ET.
Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Frederik Andersen
|G
|Out
|Blood Clotting
Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Daniil Tarasov
|G
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Alexandre Texier
|C
|Questionable
|Illness
|Jack Roslovic
|C
|Out
|Ankle
|Damon Severson
|D
|Out
|Oblique
Hurricanes vs. Blue Jackets Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Raleigh, North Carolina
- Arena: PNC Arena
Hurricanes Season Insights
- The Hurricanes' 63 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 12th in the NHL.
- Their -2 goal differential ranks 17th in the league.
Blue Jackets Season Insights
- With 60 goals (2.9 per game), the Blue Jackets have the NHL's 18th-ranked offense.
- Columbus has allowed 73 total goals this season (3.5 per game), ranking 29th in the league.
- Their -13 goal differential is 27th in the league.
Hurricanes vs. Blue Jackets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-300)
|Blue Jackets (+240)
|6.5
