Hayden Hurst did not participate in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers' Week 12 contest against the Tennessee Titans begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Hurst's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Hurst's season stats include 184 yards on 18 receptions (10.2 per catch) and one touchdown. He has been targeted 32 times.

Hayden Hurst Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Panthers this week: Adam Thielen (DNP/rest): 76 Rec; 726 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs



Panthers vs. Titans Game Info

Game Day: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Hurst 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 32 18 184 67 1 10.2

Hurst Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 7 5 41 1 Week 2 Saints 3 3 20 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 3 1 11 0 Week 4 Vikings 3 1 7 0 Week 5 @Lions 3 3 21 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 3 1 16 0 Week 8 Texans 2 0 0 0 Week 9 Colts 4 2 54 0 Week 10 @Bears 4 2 14 0

