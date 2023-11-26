Hawks vs. Celtics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Boston Celtics (12-4) are 7.5-point favorites as they try to continue a six-game home win streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (8-7) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at TD Garden. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and BSSE. The matchup has an over/under of 235.5 points.
Hawks vs. Celtics Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBCS-BOS and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-7.5
|235.5
Hawks Betting Records & Stats
- Atlanta has played 11 games this season that ended with a combined score over 235.5 points.
- The average over/under for Atlanta's outings this season is 246.6, 11.1 more points than this game's point total.
- Atlanta has gone 5-10-0 ATS this year.
- The Hawks have been victorious in three of the five contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Atlanta has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +260.
- Atlanta has an implied victory probability of 27.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Hawks vs Celtics Additional Info
Hawks vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 235.5
|% of Games Over 235.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|3
|18.8%
|116
|240.9
|107.6
|229.3
|225.9
|Hawks
|11
|73.3%
|124.9
|240.9
|121.7
|229.3
|236.3
Additional Hawks Insights & Trends
- Atlanta has gone 5-5 over its past 10 games, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.
- The Hawks have hit the over in seven of their last 10 outings.
- Against the spread, Atlanta has had better results on the road (4-3-0) than at home (1-7-0).
- The Hawks' 124.9 points per game are 17.3 more points than the 107.6 the Celtics allow.
- Atlanta has put together a 5-10 ATS record and an 8-7 overall record in games it scores more than 107.6 points.
Hawks vs. Celtics Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hawks
|5-10
|0-0
|10-5
|Celtics
|8-8
|6-4
|7-9
Hawks vs. Celtics Point Insights
|Hawks
|Celtics
|124.9
|116
|2
|8
|5-10
|3-0
|8-7
|3-0
|121.7
|107.6
|27
|5
|4-0
|8-8
|4-0
|12-4
