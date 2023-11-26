Hawks vs. Celtics: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 26
The Atlanta Hawks (8-7), on Sunday, November 26, 2023, at 6:00 PM ET, hope to extend a three-game road winning run at the Boston Celtics (12-4).
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Hawks vs. Celtics matchup in this article.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info
- Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and BSSE
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Hawks vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|Hawks Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-7.5)
|235.5
|-350
|+260
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Celtics (-7.5)
|235
|-335
|+270
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Hawks vs Celtics Additional Info
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hawks vs. Celtics Betting Trends
- The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game with a +135 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.0 points per game (eighth in the NBA) and allow 107.6 per outing (fifth in the league).
- The Hawks put up 124.9 points per game (second in league) while allowing 121.7 per contest (27th in NBA). They have a +49 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.2 points per game.
- These teams average a combined 240.9 points per game, 5.4 more points than this matchup's total.
- These teams surrender a combined 229.3 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than this contest's total.
- Boston has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.
- Atlanta is 5-10-0 ATS this year.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Hawks Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Trae Young
|24.5
|-115
|26.0
Want to place a bet on a player prop for Trae Young or another Hawks player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!
Hawks and Celtics NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Hawks
|+10000
|+4000
|-
|Celtics
|+375
|+150
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.