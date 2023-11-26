The Atlanta Hawks (8-7), on Sunday, November 26, 2023, at 6:00 PM ET, hope to extend a three-game road winning run at the Boston Celtics (12-4).

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Hawks vs. Celtics matchup in this article.

Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and BSSE

NBCS-BOS and BSSE Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Hawks vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Hawks Moneyline BetMGM Celtics (-7.5) 235.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Celtics (-7.5) 235 -335 +270 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Hawks vs Celtics Additional Info

Hawks vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game with a +135 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.0 points per game (eighth in the NBA) and allow 107.6 per outing (fifth in the league).

The Hawks put up 124.9 points per game (second in league) while allowing 121.7 per contest (27th in NBA). They have a +49 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.2 points per game.

These teams average a combined 240.9 points per game, 5.4 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams surrender a combined 229.3 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than this contest's total.

Boston has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

Atlanta is 5-10-0 ATS this year.

Hawks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Trae Young 24.5 -115 26.0

Hawks and Celtics NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hawks +10000 +4000 - Celtics +375 +150 -

