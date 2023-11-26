The Atlanta Falcons (4-6) host the New Orleans Saints (5-5) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and will try to halt a three-game losing streak.

How to Watch Saints vs. Falcons

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia TV: FOX

Falcons Insights

The Falcons average 18.9 points per game, comparable to the 19.8 the Saints allow.

The Falcons rack up 22.6 more yards per game (335.3) than the Saints give up per outing (312.7).

This season Atlanta rushes for 16.8 more yards per game (130.4) than New Orleans allows (113.6).

The Falcons have 16 giveaways this season, while the Saints have 18 takeaways.

Falcons Home Performance

The Falcons score 22.8 points per game at home (3.9 more than overall) and concede 21.6 at home (0.1 fewer than overall).

The Falcons pick up more yards at home (377.2 per game) than they do overall (335.3), and allow fewer at home (274.8 per game) than overall (308.8).

Atlanta accumulates 246.6 passing yards per game at home (41.7 more than overall), and allows 170.8 at home (29.6 fewer than overall).

The Falcons pick up more rushing yards at home (130.6 per game) than they do overall (130.4), and allow fewer at home (104 per game) than overall (108.4).

The Falcons successfully convert 41.7% of third downs at home (0.3% more than overall), and concede on 33.9% of third downs at home (0.5% less than overall).

Falcons Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/29/2023 at Tennessee L 28-23 CBS 11/5/2023 Minnesota L 31-28 FOX 11/12/2023 at Arizona L 25-23 CBS 11/26/2023 New Orleans - FOX 12/3/2023 at New York - FOX 12/10/2023 Tampa Bay - CBS 12/17/2023 at Carolina - -

