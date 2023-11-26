How to Watch Falcons vs. Saints on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 12
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Atlanta Falcons (4-6) host the New Orleans Saints (5-5) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and will try to halt a three-game losing streak.
In the story below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Saints vs. Falcons
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: FOX
Falcons Insights
- The Falcons average 18.9 points per game, comparable to the 19.8 the Saints allow.
- The Falcons rack up 22.6 more yards per game (335.3) than the Saints give up per outing (312.7).
- This season Atlanta rushes for 16.8 more yards per game (130.4) than New Orleans allows (113.6).
- The Falcons have 16 giveaways this season, while the Saints have 18 takeaways.
Falcons Home Performance
- The Falcons score 22.8 points per game at home (3.9 more than overall) and concede 21.6 at home (0.1 fewer than overall).
- The Falcons pick up more yards at home (377.2 per game) than they do overall (335.3), and allow fewer at home (274.8 per game) than overall (308.8).
- Atlanta accumulates 246.6 passing yards per game at home (41.7 more than overall), and allows 170.8 at home (29.6 fewer than overall).
- The Falcons pick up more rushing yards at home (130.6 per game) than they do overall (130.4), and allow fewer at home (104 per game) than overall (108.4).
- The Falcons successfully convert 41.7% of third downs at home (0.3% more than overall), and concede on 33.9% of third downs at home (0.5% less than overall).
Falcons Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/29/2023
|at Tennessee
|L 28-23
|CBS
|11/5/2023
|Minnesota
|L 31-28
|FOX
|11/12/2023
|at Arizona
|L 25-23
|CBS
|11/26/2023
|New Orleans
|-
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|at New York
|-
|FOX
|12/10/2023
|Tampa Bay
|-
|CBS
|12/17/2023
|at Carolina
|-
|-
