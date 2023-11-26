Atlanta (4-6) rides a three-game losing streak into a matchup with New Orleans on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The line foretells a close game, with the Saints favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is 42.5 in the contest.

Prior to live betting this week's game that has the Saints matching up with the Falcons, check out the article below. We have collected all of the relevant stats and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Falcons vs. Saints Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Falcons have had the lead three times, have trailed four times, and have been knotted up three times at the end of the first quarter this year.

At the conclusion of the first quarter this year, the Saints have been winning two times, have been losing three times, and have been tied five times.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 4.3 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 4.7 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This season, the Falcons have won the second quarter in two games, lost the second quarter in six games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

In 10 games this year, the Saints have won the second quarter three times, been outscored five times, and tied two times.

New Orleans' offense is averaging five points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 8.5 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Falcons have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in two games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in six games, and been tied in the third quarter in two games.

The Saints have won the third quarter in seven games this season, and they've tied the third quarter in three games.

On offense, New Orleans is averaging 5.4 points in the third quarter (eighth-ranked) this season. It is giving up 1.2 points on average in the third quarter (second-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

This season, the Falcons have won the fourth quarter in six games, lost that quarter in three games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

In 10 games this season, the Saints have won the fourth quarter five times, lost four times, and tied one time.

New Orleans' offense is averaging six points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 6.1 points on average in that quarter.

Falcons vs. Saints Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Falcons have had the lead one time (0-1 in those games), have been losing seven times (2-5), and have been tied two times (2-0).

At the end of the first half, the Saints have led four times (3-1 in those games), have been behind five times (1-4), and have been knotted up one time (1-0).

2nd Half

The Falcons have been outscored in the second half four times and outscored their opponent in the second half six times in 10 games this season.

The Saints have won the second half in six games this season (4-2 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in two games (0-2), and they've tied in the second half in two games (1-1).

New Orleans' offense is averaging 11.4 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 7.3 points on average in the second half.

