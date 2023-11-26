When Darrell Demont Chark Jr. suits up for the Carolina Panthers in their Week 12 matchup versus the Tennessee Titans (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Prior to placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Darrell Demont Chark Jr. score a touchdown against the Titans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a TD)

Chark has hauled in 17 passes on 34 targets for 229 yards and three scores, averaging 32.7 yards per game.

Chark has a touchdown catch in three of seven games this season, but no games with more than one.

Darrell Demont Chark Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Saints 1 1 15 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 11 4 86 1 Week 4 Vikings 3 2 28 0 Week 5 @Lions 6 3 42 1 Week 6 @Dolphins 6 3 26 0 Week 8 Texans 4 2 23 0 Week 9 Colts 3 2 9 1

