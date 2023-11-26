The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-3) will look to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the North Carolina Central Eagles (3-4) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at HTC Center. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Coastal Carolina vs. North Carolina Central matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Coastal Carolina vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Coastal Carolina vs. North Carolina Central Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Coastal Carolina Moneyline North Carolina Central Moneyline BetMGM Coastal Carolina (-3.5) 144.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Coastal Carolina (-4.5) 144.5 -188 +152 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coastal Carolina vs. North Carolina Central Betting Trends (2022-23)

Coastal Carolina covered 10 times in 26 chances against the spread last season.

Chanticleers games went over the point total 14 out of 26 times last season.

North Carolina Central compiled a 13-10-0 ATS record last year.

In Eagles games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 12 times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.