The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-3) will attempt to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the North Carolina Central Eagles (3-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at HTC Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Coastal Carolina vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Coastal Carolina Stats Insights

The Chanticleers made 43.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.9 percentage points higher than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

In games Coastal Carolina shot higher than 42.5% from the field, it went 10-5 overall.

The Chanticleers were the 65th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Eagles finished 134th.

Last year, the 73.3 points per game the Chanticleers recorded were 7.4 more points than the Eagles allowed (65.9).

When Coastal Carolina scored more than 65.9 points last season, it went 11-12.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Coastal Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Coastal Carolina put up 77.6 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 68.7 points per contest.

Defensively the Chanticleers played better at home last season, surrendering 68.1 points per game, compared to 79.9 away from home.

At home, Coastal Carolina drained 1.4 more three-pointers per game (7.9) than in road games (6.5). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to when playing on the road (26.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coastal Carolina Upcoming Schedule