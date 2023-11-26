How to Watch the Clemson vs. UAPB Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-4) aim to halt a three-game road losing streak at the Clemson Tigers (4-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:15 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game
Clemson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:15 PM ET
- Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Clemson vs. UAPB Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Lions' 79.8 points per game are 9.9 more points than the 69.9 the Tigers allow.
- UAPB has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 69.9 points.
- Clemson's record is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 79.8 points.
- The Tigers record just 2.1 fewer points per game (75.7) than the Golden Lions give up (77.8).
- Clemson has a 3-1 record when scoring more than 77.8 points.
- This year the Tigers are shooting 45.5% from the field, 3.2% higher than the Golden Lions give up.
Clemson Leaders
- Amari Robinson: 17.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 59.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)
- Dayshanette Harris: 9.3 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 43.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
- Ruby Whitehorn: 10.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.6 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)
- Maddi Cluse: 9.1 PTS, 47.1 FG%
- MaKayla Elmore: 4.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)
Clemson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Longwood
|W 102-63
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|Mississippi State
|L 81-78
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/25/2023
|Tulsa
|L 74-64
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/26/2023
|UAPB
|-
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/30/2023
|@ Auburn
|-
|Neville Arena
|12/7/2023
|Duke
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
