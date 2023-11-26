The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-4) aim to halt a three-game road losing streak at the Clemson Tigers (4-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:15 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Clemson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:15 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:15 PM ET Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas

Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Clemson vs. UAPB Scoring Comparison

The Golden Lions' 79.8 points per game are 9.9 more points than the 69.9 the Tigers allow.

UAPB has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 69.9 points.

Clemson's record is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 79.8 points.

The Tigers record just 2.1 fewer points per game (75.7) than the Golden Lions give up (77.8).

Clemson has a 3-1 record when scoring more than 77.8 points.

This year the Tigers are shooting 45.5% from the field, 3.2% higher than the Golden Lions give up.

Clemson Leaders

Amari Robinson: 17.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 59.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

17.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 59.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16) Dayshanette Harris: 9.3 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 43.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

9.3 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 43.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Ruby Whitehorn: 10.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.6 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

10.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.6 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Maddi Cluse: 9.1 PTS, 47.1 FG%

9.1 PTS, 47.1 FG% MaKayla Elmore: 4.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Clemson Schedule