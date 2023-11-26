Should you wager on Chuba Hubbard scoring a touchdown in the Carolina Panthers' upcoming Week 12 matchup versus the Tennessee Titans, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Hubbard will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Chuba Hubbard score a touchdown against the Titans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

Carolina's top rusher, Hubbard, has carried the ball 104 times for 408 yards (40.8 per game), with one touchdown.

Hubbard has also caught 23 passes for 118 yards (11.8 per game).

Hubbard has one rushing TD in 10 games.

Chuba Hubbard Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Falcons 9 60 0 2 9 0 Week 2 Saints 2 16 0 5 34 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 1 2 0 2 2 0 Week 4 Vikings 14 41 0 2 12 0 Week 5 @Lions 9 35 0 1 0 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 19 88 1 1 2 0 Week 8 Texans 15 28 0 2 26 0 Week 9 Colts 16 58 0 4 9 0 Week 10 @Bears 9 23 0 2 16 0 Week 11 Cowboys 10 57 0 2 8 0

Rep Chuba Hubbard with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.