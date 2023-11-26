The Carolina Panthers' Adam Thielen will face the Tennessee Titans' defense and Amani Hooker in Week 12 NFL action. See below for more stats and analysis on the Panthers pass catchers' matchup against the Titans pass defense.

Panthers vs. Titans Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV: FOX

FOX

Adam Thielen Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Titans 99.2 9.9 14 59 8.56

Adam Thielen vs. Amani Hooker Insights

Adam Thielen & the Panthers' Offense

Adam Thielen leads his team with 726 receiving yards on 76 receptions with four touchdowns.

Through the air, Carolina is having trouble in the passing game this season, with just 1,744 passing yards (174.4 per game). It ranks 20th with 11 passing touchdowns.

The Panthers are bottom-10 in points this season, ranking 29th in the NFL with 163 total points scored (16.3 per game). They also rank 32nd in total yards (2,667).

Carolina has been one of the most pass-happy teams this season, airing it out 37.8 times contest, which is sixth in the league.

In the red zone, the Panthers have been one of the least pass-heavy offenses this season, passing the ball 32 times (seventh-fewest in NFL).

Amani Hooker & the Titans' Defense

Amani Hooker has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has 54 tackles, three TFL, and four passes defended to his name.

Defensively, Tennessee has allowed 2,308 passing yards, or 230.8 per game -- that puts the team 16th in the league.

The Titans are ranked 14th in the league in points allowed, at 21.4 per game.

Five players have recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Tennessee this season.

10 players have caught a touchdown against the Titans this season.

Adam Thielen vs. Amani Hooker Advanced Stats

Adam Thielen Amani Hooker Rec. Targets 97 37 Def. Targets Receptions 76 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 9.6 28 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 726 54 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 72.6 6 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 274 3 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 11 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 1 Interceptions

