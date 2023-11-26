When Adam Thielen suits up for the Carolina Panthers in their Week 12 matchup against the Tennessee Titans (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Odds to score a TD this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a TD)

This campaign Thielen has 76 receptions (97 targets), leading his squad with 726 yards (72.6 per game) plus four TDs.

Thielen has four games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 10 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 2 2 12 0 Week 2 Saints 9 7 54 1 Week 3 @Seahawks 14 11 145 1 Week 4 Vikings 8 7 76 0 Week 5 @Lions 13 11 107 1 Week 6 @Dolphins 13 11 115 1 Week 8 Texans 11 8 72 0 Week 9 Colts 6 5 29 0 Week 10 @Bears 10 6 42 0 Week 11 Cowboys 11 8 74 0

