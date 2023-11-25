The Wofford Terriers (2-3) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Bell Centre as 4.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total for the matchup is set at 153.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wofford vs. UNC Asheville Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Venue: Bell Centre

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under UNC Asheville -4.5 153.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Terriers Betting Records & Stats

Wofford and its opponents have scored more than 153.5 combined points twice this season.

Wofford's average game total this season has been 162, 8.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Wofford has covered the spread once in four opportunities this season.

Wofford was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

This season, the Terriers have been at least a +185 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Wofford has an implied victory probability of 35.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Wofford vs. UNC Asheville Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UNC Asheville 2 66.7% 89.2 166.8 76.2 160.6 148.8 Wofford 2 50% 77.6 166.8 84.4 160.6 144.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Wofford Insights & Trends

The Terriers score only 1.4 more points per game (77.6) than the Bulldogs allow (76.2).

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Wofford vs. UNC Asheville Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UNC Asheville 0-3-0 0-0 3-0-0 Wofford 1-3-0 1-1 3-1-0

Wofford vs. UNC Asheville Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UNC Asheville Wofford 13-0 Home Record 12-4 10-6 Away Record 4-11 8-3-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 79.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.9 71.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.