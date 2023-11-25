The Missouri State Bears (4-1) will be looking to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Great Southern Bank Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Missouri State vs. South Carolina State matchup.

South Carolina State vs. Missouri State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri

ESPN+

South Carolina State vs. Missouri State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Missouri State Moneyline South Carolina State Moneyline BetMGM Missouri State (-21.5) 146.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Missouri State (-21.5) 147.5 -4500 +1300 Bet on this game at FanDuel

South Carolina State vs. Missouri State Betting Trends

South Carolina State has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover twice.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread when playing as at least 21.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Missouri State is 4-1-0 ATS this season.

Bears games have gone over the point total twice this season.

South Carolina State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 South Carolina State ranks 82nd in the country in terms of national championship odds (+50000). However, our computer rankings are much less confident, ranking the team 342nd, a difference of 260 spots.

South Carolina State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

