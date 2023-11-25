The Missouri State Bears (4-1) will be looking to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Great Southern Bank Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Missouri State vs. South Carolina State matchup.

South Carolina State vs. Missouri State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Carolina State vs. Missouri State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Missouri State Moneyline South Carolina State Moneyline
BetMGM Missouri State (-21.5) 146.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Missouri State (-21.5) 147.5 -4500 +1300 Bet on this game at FanDuel

South Carolina State vs. Missouri State Betting Trends

  • South Carolina State has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover twice.
  • The Bulldogs have covered the spread when playing as at least 21.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
  • Missouri State is 4-1-0 ATS this season.
  • Bears games have gone over the point total twice this season.

South Carolina State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • South Carolina State ranks 82nd in the country in terms of national championship odds (+50000). However, our computer rankings are much less confident, ranking the team 342nd, a difference of 260 spots.
  • South Carolina State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

