The South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-4) will try to break a three-game losing streak when visiting the Missouri State Bears (4-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Great Southern Bank Arena. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Carolina State vs. Missouri State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

South Carolina State Stats Insights

The Bulldogs' 40.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (38%).

This season, South Carolina State has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 38% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 74th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears sit at 243rd.

The Bulldogs average just 3.9 more points per game (67.5) than the Bears allow their opponents to score (63.6).

South Carolina State has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 63.6 points.

South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, South Carolina State averaged 79.8 points per game last season. Away, it scored 71.1.

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs conceded 10.8 fewer points per game at home (76.4) than on the road (87.2).

At home, South Carolina State made 7.9 triples per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged on the road (6.4). South Carolina State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.3%) than on the road (30.8%).

South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule