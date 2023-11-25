How to Watch South Carolina State vs. Missouri State on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-4) will try to break a three-game losing streak when visiting the Missouri State Bears (4-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Great Southern Bank Arena. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
South Carolina State vs. Missouri State Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Carolina State Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs' 40.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (38%).
- This season, South Carolina State has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 38% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 74th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears sit at 243rd.
- The Bulldogs average just 3.9 more points per game (67.5) than the Bears allow their opponents to score (63.6).
- South Carolina State has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 63.6 points.
South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, South Carolina State averaged 79.8 points per game last season. Away, it scored 71.1.
- In 2022-23, the Bulldogs conceded 10.8 fewer points per game at home (76.4) than on the road (87.2).
- At home, South Carolina State made 7.9 triples per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged on the road (6.4). South Carolina State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.3%) than on the road (30.8%).
South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Samford
|L 89-72
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/20/2023
|@ Tulsa
|L 90-70
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|11/22/2023
|@ Missouri
|L 82-59
|Mizzou Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Missouri State
|-
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Furman
|-
|Timmons Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Charleston Southern
|-
|The Buc Dome
