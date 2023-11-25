Week 13 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in South Carolina
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 4:00 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Clemson Tigers versus the South Carolina Gamecocks is a game to catch for fans of South Carolina college football on a Week 13 schedule that features plenty of compelling contests.
College Football Games to Watch in South Carolina on TV This Week
No. 24 James Madison Dukes at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Brooks Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: James Madison (-8.5)
Clemson Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Clemson (-7.5)
