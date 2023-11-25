Our projection model predicts the Clemson Tigers will defeat the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, November 25 at 7:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Williams-Brice Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

South Carolina vs. Clemson Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction South Carolina (+7.5) Over (48.5) Clemson 28, South Carolina 23

South Carolina Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Gamecocks based on the moneyline is 29.4%.

So far this year, the Gamecocks have put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread.

South Carolina is a 2-2 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 7.5 points or more this season.

The Gamecocks have hit the over in five of their 11 games with a set total (45.5%).

The average point total for South Carolina this season is 6.1 points higher than this game's over/under.

Clemson Betting Info (2023)

The Tigers have an implied moneyline win probability of 75.0% in this game.

The Tigers are 5-5-0 against the spread this year.

Clemson is 3-3 ATS when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

This season, four of the Tigers' 10 games have gone over the point total.

The average total for Clemson games this season has been 51.4, 2.9 points higher than the total for this game.

Gamecocks vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Clemson 30.4 21.1 37.0 19.7 18.8 23.5 South Carolina 27.7 27.3 37.5 23.3 15.8 32.3

