Sun Belt opponents will battle when the Old Dominion Monarchs (5-6) meet the Georgia State Panthers (6-5). Keep reading for a look at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

When and Where is Old Dominion vs. Georgia State?

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Old Dominion 30, Georgia State 24

Old Dominion 30, Georgia State 24 Old Dominion has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

The Monarchs have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.

Georgia State has won two of the five games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Panthers have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +120 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Monarchs have a 59.2% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Old Dominion (-2.5)



Old Dominion (-2.5) Old Dominion has played 10 games, posting seven wins against the spread.

Against the spread, Georgia State is 5-5-0 this season.

The Panthers have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more four times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (52.5)



Over (52.5) This season, four of Old Dominion's 11 games have gone over Saturday's total of 52.5 points.

There have been six Georgia State games that have finished with a combined score higher than 52.5 points this season.

The point total for the contest of 52.5 is 3.9 points more than the combined points per game averages for Old Dominion (22.7 points per game) and Georgia State (25.9 points per game).

Splits Tables

Old Dominion

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.2 54.8 53.8 Implied Total AVG 32.3 31 33.2 ATS Record 7-3-0 3-1-0 4-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-5-0 2-2-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-5 2-1 2-4

Georgia State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.6 54.6 62.5 Implied Total AVG 32.5 29 36 ATS Record 5-5-0 2-3-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-6-0 2-3-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 2-2 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 0-1 2-2

