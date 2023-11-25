The No. 21 Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-3) and the BYU Cougars (5-6) will meet in a matchup of Big 12 teams on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cougars will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, oddsmakers have them as 17.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 56.5 points has been set for the outing.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oklahoma State vs. BYU matchup in this article.

Oklahoma State vs. BYU Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Stillwater, Oklahoma
  • Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium

Oklahoma State vs. BYU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oklahoma State Moneyline BYU Moneyline
BetMGM Oklahoma State (-17.5) 56.5 -1000 +625
FanDuel Oklahoma State (-16.5) 56.5 -880 +580

Week 13 Odds

Oklahoma State vs. BYU Betting Trends

  • Oklahoma State has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
  • BYU has covered four times in nine matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Cougars have been an underdog by 17.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Oklahoma State & BYU 2023 Futures Odds

BYU
To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

