When the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs match up with the Mercer Bears at 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 25, our computer model predicts the Runnin' Bulldogs will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Mercer vs. Gardner-Webb Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Gardner-Webb (-2.1) 53.2 Gardner-Webb 28, Mercer 26

Week 13 SoCon Predictions

Mercer Betting Info (2022)

The Bears covered seven times in 11 games with a spread last season.

The Bears and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 11 times last season.

Gardner-Webb Betting Info (2023)

The Runnin' Bulldogs' ATS record is 3-2-0 this season.

Runnin' Bulldogs games have gone over the point total in three out of five opportunities (60%).

Bears vs. Runnin' Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Mercer 27.3 23.9 31.0 17.0 25.6 34.2 Gardner-Webb 28.6 29.1 34.4 23.8 23.8 33.5

