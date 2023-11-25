Trae Young and Kyle Kuzma are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Atlanta Hawks and the Washington Wizards meet at Capital One Arena on Saturday (tipping at 7:00 PM ET).

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSSE

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Hawks vs Wizards Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: +132) 10.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -114)

Young has racked up 26.0 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 2.6 -- is 0.9 less than his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (3.5).

Young has averaged 10.7 assists per game, 0.2 more than Saturday's assist over/under (10.5).

Young has averaged 2.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -128) 5.5 (Over: -118) 1.5 (Over: -204)

The 20.5-point total set for Dejounte Murray on Saturday is 1.1 less than his season scoring average.

He averages 0.1 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 4.5.

Murray's assists average -- 5.6 -- is 0.1 higher than Saturday's over/under (5.5).

He makes 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.9 more than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

Jalen Johnson Props

PTS REB 14.5 (Over: -111) 8.5 (Over: +108)

The 14.6 points Jalen Johnson scores per game are 0.1 more than his prop total on Saturday.

His rebounding average -- 7.7 -- is 0.8 lower than his over/under on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -108) 6.5 (Over: +112) 5.5 (Over: +126) 2.5 (Over: -114)

Saturday's over/under for Kuzma is 23.5 points, 0.1 fewer than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 5.8 -- is 0.7 lower than his over/under on Saturday.

Kuzma has dished out 4.3 assists per game, which is 1.2 less than Saturday's over/under.

Kuzma has made 2.5 three-pointers per game, which equals his prop bet on Saturday.

Jordan Poole Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -147) 4.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: -102)

The 23.5 points prop total set for Jordan Poole on Saturday is 5.8 more than his season scoring average (17.7).

His per-game rebound average of 2.7 is 0.2 more than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Poole has averaged 3.6 assists per game, 0.9 less than Saturday's assist over/under (4.5).

Poole's 2.0 made three-pointers per game is 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.