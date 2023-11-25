The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (11-0) and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-5) square off in the 2023 edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate on Saturday, November 25. The Bulldogs are double-digit, 24.5-point favorites. This matchup has an over/under of 59.5 points.

Georgia has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (fourth-best with 502.2 yards per game) and total defense (ninth-best with 288.1 yards allowed per game) this season. In terms of points scored Georgia Tech ranks 38th in the FBS (31.9 points per game), and it is 104th on the other side of the ball (30.5 points allowed per contest).

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field TV Channel: ABC

Georgia vs Georgia Tech Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Georgia -24.5 -105 -115 59.5 -110 -110 -3000 +1200

Georgia Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Bulldogs rank third-worst with 489.3 total yards per game over their last three contests. On defense, they rank 46th by allowing 330.7 total yards per game over their last three contests.

While the Bulldogs rank 13th-best in scoring offense over the last three contests (40 points per game), they've been less effective defensively with 16 points allowed per game (37th-ranked).

Over Georgia's last three games, it ranks 29th in passing offense (293.7 passing yards per game) and 72nd in passing defense (177.3 passing yards per game allowed).

Over the Bulldogs' most recent three-game stretch, they rank 55th in rushing offense (195.7 rushing yards per game) and -3-worst in rushing defense (153.3 rushing yards per game surrendered).

The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice and are 3-0 overall in their last three contests.

In Georgia's past three games, it has gone over the total once.

Georgia Betting Records & Stats

Georgia has gone 4-7-0 ATS this season.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 24.5 points or more this season five times and failed to cover in all five.

Six of Georgia's 11 games with a set total have hit the over (54.5%).

Georgia has not yet lost when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 10-0.

Georgia has played four times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -3000 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Bulldogs a 96.8% chance to win.

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has 3,325 yards passing for Georgia, completing 72.9% of his passes and throwing 21 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Daijun Edwards has carried the ball 135 times for a team-high 725 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 10 times as a runner.

This season, Kendall Milton has carried the ball 81 times for 488 yards (44.4 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Brock Bowers' leads his squad with 660 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 51 catches (out of 65 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Dominic Lovett has hauled in 44 receptions totaling 484 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has been the target of 41 passes and racked up 29 grabs for 472 yards, an average of 42.9 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

Jamon Dumas-Johnson has 3.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has five TFL and 34 tackles.

Tykee Smith has been all over the field, leading the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has 55 tackles, five TFL, two sacks, and four interceptions so far.

