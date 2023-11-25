The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (11-0) and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-5) meet in the 2023 edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate on Saturday, November 25. The Bulldogs are heavy favorites, by 24.5 points. The over/under is set at 60.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia vs. Georgia Tech matchup.

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Moneyline Georgia Tech Moneyline BetMGM Georgia (-24.5) 60.5 -3000 +1200 FanDuel Georgia (-24.5) 60.5 -3000 +1200

Week 13 Odds

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends

Georgia has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 24.5 points or more this season five times and failed to cover in all five.

Georgia Tech has covered six times in 10 games with a spread this year.

Georgia 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +225 Bet $100 to win $225

