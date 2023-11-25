Our projection model predicts the Georgia Bulldogs will beat the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday, November 25 at 7:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Georgia Tech (+24.5) Toss Up (59.5) Georgia 39, Georgia Tech 20

Georgia Tech Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Yellow Jackets based on the moneyline is 7.7%.

The Yellow Jackets' ATS record is 6-4-0 this year.

Yellow Jackets games have gone over the point total in eight out of 10 opportunities (80%).

The average point total for the Georgia Tech this year is 3.4 points less than this game's over/under.

Georgia Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Bulldogs have an implied win probability of 96.8%.

The Bulldogs are 4-7-0 against the spread this season.

Georgia is winless against the spread when it has played as 24.5-point or greater favorites (0-5).

This year, six of the Bulldogs' 11 games have gone over the point total.

The over/under in this game is 59.5 points, six higher than the average total in Georgia games this season.

Yellow Jackets vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia 40.4 15.1 42.7 13.7 34 16.7 Georgia Tech 31.9 30.5 35 30.6 28.4 28.6

