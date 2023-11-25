The Georgia State Panthers (6-5) are slight, 2.5-point underdogs in a road Sun Belt matchup with the Old Dominion Monarchs (5-6) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. A 53.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

Old Dominion is averaging 354.2 yards per game on offense this season (90th in the FBS), and is allowing 394 yards per game (91st) on defense. Georgia State has been struggling on defense, ranking 25th-worst with 31.3 points surrendered per game. It has been better on offense, generating 25.9 points per contest (76th-ranked).

Georgia State vs. Old Dominion Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Old Dominion vs Georgia State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Old Dominion -2.5 -115 -105 53.5 -110 -110 -150 +125

Georgia State Recent Performance

On both sides of the ball, the Panthers are struggling of late. In their past three games, they are gaining 284.3 yards per game (-102-worst in college football) and conceding 552.7 (-6-worst).

The Panthers are putting up 14 points per game in their past three games (-106-worst in college football), and giving up 46.7 per game (-124-worst).

Georgia State is accumulating 140 passing yards per game in its past three games (-101-worst in the nation), and giving up 325 per game (-119-worst).

The Panthers are -4-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (144.3), and -109-worst in rushing yards allowed (227.7).

The Panthers have no wins against the spread and are 1-2 overall in their past three games.

Georgia State has hit the over once in its past three games.

Georgia State Betting Records & Stats

Georgia State's ATS record is 5-5-0 this season.

The Panthers have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

Georgia State has gone over in four of their 10 games with a set total (40%).

This season, Georgia State has won two out of the five games in which it has been the underdog.

Georgia State has entered four games this season as the underdog by +125 or more and is in those contests.

Georgia State Stats Leaders

Darren Grainger has thrown for 2,165 yards on 199-of-300 passing with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 601 yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

Marcus Carroll has been handed the ball 259 times for a team-high 1,293 yards (117.5 per game) with 13 touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 22 receptions this season are good for 231 yards.

Robert Lewis has racked up 790 receiving yards on 61 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring seven touchdowns as a receiver.

Tailique Williams has 42 receptions (on 60 targets) for a total of 561 yards (51 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Kevin Swint has four sacks to pace the team, and also has six TFL and 24 tackles.

Georgia State's top-tackler, Jontrey Hunter, has 77 tackles, four TFL, and one sack this year.

Gavin Pringle has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 31 tackles, three TFL, 1.5 sacks, and three passes defended to his name.

