A pair of Sun Belt teams square off when the Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-4) take on the Georgia Southern Eagles (6-5) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Kidd Brewer Stadium. The Mountaineers are favored by 8.5 points. The over/under is 63 in the contest.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern matchup in this article.

Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Boone, North Carolina

Boone, North Carolina Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Appalachian State Moneyline Georgia Southern Moneyline BetMGM Appalachian State (-8.5) 63 -350 +260 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Appalachian State (-8.5) 63.5 -365 +285 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State Betting Trends

Georgia Southern has covered four times in 10 games with a spread this season.

The Eagles have been an underdog by 8.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

Appalachian State is 5-5-1 ATS this season.

The Mountaineers have not covered the spread this season (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.

