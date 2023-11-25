The UAB Blazers (3-2) will try to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Furman Paladins (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Bartow Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Furman vs. UAB Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Furman Stats Insights

  • The Paladins have shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Blazers have averaged.
  • Furman is 3-0 when it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.
  • The Paladins are the 57th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blazers sit at 75th.
  • The Paladins put up 14 more points per game (83.4) than the Blazers allow their opponents to score (69.4).
  • Furman has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 69.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Furman Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Furman put up 86.5 points per game last season, nine more than it averaged on the road (77.5).
  • At home, the Paladins allowed 71.5 points per game last season, 1.2 more than they allowed away (70.3).
  • At home, Furman drained 9.1 triples per game last season, one fewer than it averaged on the road (10.1). Furman's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.2%) than on the road (35.8%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Furman Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 Liberty L 88-74 HTC Center
11/17/2023 Coastal Carolina W 89-80 HTC Center
11/19/2023 Wyoming L 78-71 HTC Center
11/25/2023 @ UAB - Bartow Arena
11/28/2023 South Carolina State - Timmons Arena
12/2/2023 @ Princeton - Jadwin Gymnasium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.