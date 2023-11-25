The UAB Blazers (3-2) will try to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Furman Paladins (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Bartow Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Furman vs. UAB Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Furman Stats Insights

The Paladins have shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Blazers have averaged.

Furman is 3-0 when it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.

The Paladins are the 57th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blazers sit at 75th.

The Paladins put up 14 more points per game (83.4) than the Blazers allow their opponents to score (69.4).

Furman has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 69.4 points.

Furman Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Furman put up 86.5 points per game last season, nine more than it averaged on the road (77.5).

At home, the Paladins allowed 71.5 points per game last season, 1.2 more than they allowed away (70.3).

At home, Furman drained 9.1 triples per game last season, one fewer than it averaged on the road (10.1). Furman's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.2%) than on the road (35.8%) too.

