Saturday's contest features the Clemson Tigers (4-2) and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-1) facing off at Leonard E. Merrell Center (on November 25) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 79-73 win for Clemson.

The Tigers' most recent contest was an 81-78 loss to Mississippi State on Friday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Clemson vs. Tulsa Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas

Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Clemson vs. Tulsa Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 79, Tulsa 73

Other ACC Predictions

Clemson Schedule Analysis

The Tigers' best win this season came in a 90-66 victory against the Mercer Bears on November 12.

The Tigers have two losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in Division 1.

According to the RPI, the Golden Hurricane have zero wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 125th-most in the country.

Clemson has four wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the fifth-most in the country.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Clemson 2023-24 Best Wins

90-66 at home over Mercer (No. 242) on November 12

71-41 at home over Winthrop (No. 270) on November 6

85-55 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 326) on November 10

102-63 at home over Longwood (No. 344) on November 19

Clemson Leaders

Amari Robinson: 15.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 59.1 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

15.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 59.1 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13) Dayshanette Harris: 10.2 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 45.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

10.2 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 45.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Ruby Whitehorn: 12.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 51.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

12.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 51.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16) MaKayla Elmore: 4.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 32.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

4.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 32.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16) Maddi Cluse: 9.0 PTS, 48.8 FG%

Clemson Performance Insights

The Tigers are outscoring opponents by 8.5 points per game, with a +51 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.7 points per game (64th in college basketball) and give up 69.2 per contest (263rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.