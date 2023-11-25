Clemson vs. Tulsa Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 3:49 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Saturday's contest features the Clemson Tigers (4-2) and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-1) facing off at Leonard E. Merrell Center (on November 25) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 79-73 win for Clemson.
The Tigers' most recent contest was an 81-78 loss to Mississippi State on Friday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Clemson vs. Tulsa Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Clemson vs. Tulsa Score Prediction
- Prediction: Clemson 79, Tulsa 73
Other ACC Predictions
- North Carolina Central vs Duke
- LSU vs Virginia
- Liberty vs Louisville
- Colorado vs NC State
- Villanova vs Wake Forest
Clemson Schedule Analysis
- The Tigers' best win this season came in a 90-66 victory against the Mercer Bears on November 12.
- The Tigers have two losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in Division 1.
- According to the RPI, the Golden Hurricane have zero wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 125th-most in the country.
- Clemson has four wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the fifth-most in the country.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Clemson 2023-24 Best Wins
- 90-66 at home over Mercer (No. 242) on November 12
- 71-41 at home over Winthrop (No. 270) on November 6
- 85-55 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 326) on November 10
- 102-63 at home over Longwood (No. 344) on November 19
Clemson Leaders
- Amari Robinson: 15.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 59.1 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)
- Dayshanette Harris: 10.2 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 45.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
- Ruby Whitehorn: 12.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 51.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)
- MaKayla Elmore: 4.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 32.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)
- Maddi Cluse: 9.0 PTS, 48.8 FG%
Clemson Performance Insights
- The Tigers are outscoring opponents by 8.5 points per game, with a +51 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.7 points per game (64th in college basketball) and give up 69.2 per contest (263rd in college basketball).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.