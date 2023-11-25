The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (0-5) will try to halt a five-game losing skid when hosting the Mercer Bears (2-5) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at The Buc Dome. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Charleston Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina

The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Charleston Southern vs. Mercer Scoring Comparison

The Bears score an average of 60.9 points per game, 19.7 fewer points than the 80.6 the Buccaneers allow.

The 61.2 points per game the Buccaneers record are 8.7 fewer points than the Bears allow (69.9).

The Buccaneers shoot 36.7% from the field, 5.2% lower than the Bears allow defensively.

The Bears make 34.8% of their shots from the field, just 8.4% less than the Buccaneers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Charleston Southern Leaders

Catherine Alben: 15.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 37.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

15.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 37.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22) Madison Adamson: 8.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 48.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

8.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 48.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Kennedi Jackson: 12.4 PTS, 46.2 FG%

12.4 PTS, 46.2 FG% Alaina Nettles: 3.8 PTS, 26.1 FG%

3.8 PTS, 26.1 FG% Shimei Muhammad: 4.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 26.7 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

Charleston Southern Schedule