Saturday's contest at The Buc Dome has the Mercer Bears (2-5) matching up with the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (0-5) at 2:00 PM (on November 25). Our computer prediction projects a victory for Mercer by a score of 71-65, who is slightly favored by our model.

Their last time out, the Buccaneers lost 78-60 to Coastal Carolina on Wednesday.

Charleston Southern vs. Mercer Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina

The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Charleston Southern vs. Mercer Score Prediction

Prediction: Mercer 71, Charleston Southern 65

Other Big South Predictions

Charleston Southern Schedule Analysis

Charleston Southern has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (one).

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Charleston Southern is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most losses.

Charleston Southern Leaders

Catherine Alben: 15.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 37.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

15.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 37.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22) Madison Adamson: 8.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 48.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

8.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 48.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Kennedi Jackson: 12.4 PTS, 46.2 FG%

12.4 PTS, 46.2 FG% Alaina Nettles: 3.8 PTS, 26.1 FG%

3.8 PTS, 26.1 FG% Shimei Muhammad: 4.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 26.7 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

Charleston Southern Performance Insights

The Buccaneers' -97 scoring differential (being outscored by 19.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 61.2 points per game (251st in college basketball) while allowing 80.6 per contest (342nd in college basketball).

