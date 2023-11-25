The college football season continues into Week 13, which includes two games involving teams from the SoCon. Hoping to see all of the action? We offer details on how to watch in the column below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SoCon Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Chattanooga Mocs at Austin Peay Governors 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Mercer Bears 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!