The Wofford Terriers (2-2) take on the Canisius Golden Griffins (2-2) as just 1.5-point favorites on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 148.5.

Wofford vs. Canisius Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Where: Laval, Quebec

Laval, Quebec Venue: Place Bell Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wofford -1.5 148.5

Wofford Betting Records & Stats

Wofford and its opponents went over 148.5 combined points in 11 of 29 games last season.

Wofford's outings last season had an average of 147.2 points, 1.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Wofford covered 16 times in 29 matchups with a spread last season.

Wofford won nine of the 17 games it was favored on the moneyline last season (52.9%).

The Terriers finished 9-8 last year (winning 52.9% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives Wofford a 55.6% chance to win.

Wofford vs. Canisius Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 148.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 148.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wofford 11 37.9% 74.7 145.1 72.5 144.8 139.9 Canisius 11 50% 70.4 145.1 72.3 144.8 140.0

Additional Wofford Insights & Trends

Last year, the Terriers scored 74.7 points per game, only 2.4 more points than the 72.3 the Golden Griffins gave up.

Wofford went 9-4 against the spread and 9-6 overall last season when scoring more than 72.3 points.

Wofford vs. Canisius Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wofford 16-13-0 8-9 18-11-0 Canisius 11-11-0 8-7 13-9-0

Wofford vs. Canisius Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wofford Canisius 12-4 Home Record 7-5 4-11 Away Record 3-12 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 7-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 80.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.8 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

