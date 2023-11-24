The Winthrop Eagles (4-2) hope to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Georgia Bulldogs (2-3) at 5:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. The contest airs on SEC Network+.

Winthrop vs. Georgia Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
  • TV: SEC Network+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Winthrop Stats Insights

  • The Eagles have shot at a 48.2% rate from the field this season, seven percentage points greater than the 41.2% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
  • This season, Winthrop has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41.2% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the 273rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 247th.
  • The Eagles' 77.8 points per game are 5.2 more points than the 72.6 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • Winthrop has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 72.6 points.

Winthrop Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Winthrop scored 76.6 points per game at home last season, and 71 away.
  • The Eagles conceded 69.9 points per game at home last season, and 77.5 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Winthrop drained fewer triples away (8.7 per game) than at home (9.4) last season, but posted a higher percentage on the road (37.9%) than at home (37%).

Winthrop Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Holy Cross W 89-51 Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
11/18/2023 IUPUI W 74-61 Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
11/19/2023 Elon W 78-70 Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
11/24/2023 @ Georgia - Stegeman Coliseum
11/28/2023 Bob Jones - Winthrop Coliseum
12/2/2023 @ Coastal Carolina - HTC Center

