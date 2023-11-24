Warriors vs. Spurs Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 24
The San Antonio Spurs (3-12) are heavy underdogs (+10.5) as they try to stop a 10-game losing streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (7-9) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Chase Center. The matchup airs on ESPN, NBCS-BA, and KENS.
Warriors vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and KENS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Chase Center
Warriors vs. Spurs Score Prediction
- Prediction: Warriors 123 - Spurs 108
Warriors vs Spurs Additional Info
|Warriors vs Spurs Players to Watch
|Warriors vs Spurs Betting Trends & Stats
|Warriors vs Spurs Injury Report
|Warriors vs Spurs Odds/Over/Under
Spread & Total Prediction for Warriors vs. Spurs
- Pick ATS: Warriors (- 10.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Warriors (-15.1)
- Pick OU:
Under (234.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 230.5
- The Spurs' .333 ATS win percentage (5-10-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Warriors' .312 mark (5-11-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.
- Golden State and its opponents have gone over the total 56.2% of the time this season (nine out of 16). That's less often than San Antonio and its opponents have (11 out of 15).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Warriors are 5-4, while the Spurs are 2-12 as moneyline underdogs.
Warriors Performance Insights
- Offensively, the Warriors are putting up 113.9 points per game (13th-ranked in league). They are surrendering 114.1 points per contest on defense (18th-ranked).
- Golden State ranks fifth-best in the NBA by pulling down 46.8 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks 19th in the league (44.6 allowed per contest).
- The Warriors rank sixth in the NBA with 27.5 dimes per contest.
- Golden State is averaging 14.4 turnovers per game (21st-ranked in league). It is forcing 13 turnovers per contest (21st-ranked).
- The Warriors are seventh in the NBA with 14.1 threes per game so far this year. Meanwhile, they rank 17th with a 35.8% shooting percentage from downtown.
Spurs Performance Insights
- The Spurs are the fifth-worst squad in the league in points scored (109.7 per game) and third-worst in points conceded (123.1).
- In 2023-24, San Antonio is 23rd in the NBA in rebounds (42.5 per game) and 23rd in rebounds conceded (45.3).
- The Spurs are third-best in the NBA in assists (28.7 per game) in 2023-24.
- In terms of turnovers, San Antonio is third-worst in the NBA in committing them (15.8 per game). And it is ranked 21st in forcing them (13 per game).
- Beyond the arc, the Spurs are 16th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12.3). They are 23rd in 3-point percentage at 34.5%.
