Tulane vs. UTSA: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 24
A pair of AAC teams square off when the No. 18 Tulane Green Wave (10-1) and the UTSA Roadrunners (8-3) play on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Yulman Stadium. The Green Wave are favored by 3 points. An over/under of 52.5 points has been set for the contest.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tulane vs. UTSA matchup in this article.
Tulane vs. UTSA Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Yulman Stadium
Tulane vs. UTSA Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tulane Moneyline
|UTSA Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tulane (-3)
|52.5
|-155
|+130
|FanDuel
|Tulane (-3)
|51.5
|-154
|+128
Tulane vs. UTSA Betting Trends
- Tulane has put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Green Wave are 4-5 ATS this season when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
- UTSA has covered five times in 11 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Roadrunners have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.
Tulane & UTSA 2023 Futures Odds
|Tulane
|To Win the National Champ.
|+35000
|Bet $100 to win $35000
