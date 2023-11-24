Will Jaccob Slavin Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 24?
For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, is Jaccob Slavin a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jaccob Slavin score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Slavin stats and insights
- In three of 18 games this season, Slavin has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In two games versus the Lightning this season, he has taken seven shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Slavin has no points on the power play.
- Slavin's shooting percentage is 6.4%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 72 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 19.0 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Slavin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|22:04
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Penguins
|2
|0
|2
|22:16
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/15/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:13
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|20:40
|Away
|W 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|20:20
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|21:24
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|24:09
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|23:22
|Away
|L 2-1
|10/30/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|24:21
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/27/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|21:05
|Home
|W 3-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hurricanes vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.