As they get ready to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning (9-6-5) on Friday, November 24 at PNC Arena, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes (11-7) have two players currently listed on the injury report.

Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Frederik Andersen G Out Blood Clotting Antti Raanta G Questionable Undisclosed

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Andrei Vasilevskiy G Out Back Conor Sheary LW Out Upper Body

Hurricanes vs. Lightning Game Info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Arena: PNC Arena

Hurricanes Season Insights

Carolina's 61 total goals (3.4 per game) make it the 10th-highest scoring team in the NHL.

It has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential at +4.

Lightning Season Insights

The Lightning's 70 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them second in the NHL.

Tampa Bay allows 3.6 goals per game (72 total), which ranks 29th in the league.

With a goal differential of -2, they are 17th in the league.

Hurricanes vs. Lightning Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-165) Lightning (+140) 6.5

