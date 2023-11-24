Friday's game at Leonard E. Merrell Center has the Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-0) squaring off against the Clemson Tigers (4-1) at 7:00 PM ET on November 24. Our computer prediction projects a 69-63 victory for Mississippi State.

The Tigers won their last outing 102-63 against Longwood on Sunday.

Clemson vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas

Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Clemson vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 69, Clemson 63

Other ACC Predictions

Clemson Schedule Analysis

The Tigers have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (one).

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Clemson is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the third-most wins.

Clemson 2023-24 Best Wins

90-66 at home over Mercer (No. 239) on November 12

71-41 at home over Winthrop (No. 253) on November 6

85-55 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 311) on November 10

102-63 at home over Longwood (No. 339) on November 19

Clemson Leaders

Amari Robinson: 15.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 62.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

15.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 62.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Dayshanette Harris: 10.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.7 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)

10.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.7 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5) Ruby Whitehorn: 10.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 47.1 FG%

10.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 47.1 FG% MaKayla Elmore: 4 PTS, 7 REB, 1.8 STL, 31 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

4 PTS, 7 REB, 1.8 STL, 31 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13) Maddi Cluse: 9.6 PTS, 47.4 FG%

Clemson Performance Insights

The Tigers average 77.6 points per game (76th in college basketball) while giving up 66.8 per contest (235th in college basketball). They have a +54 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.8 points per game.

