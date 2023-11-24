Friday's contest between the Clemson Tigers (4-0) and the Alcorn State Braves (1-6) at Littlejohn Coliseum should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 87-63 and heavily favors Clemson to take home the win. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 24.

The matchup has no set line.

Clemson vs. Alcorn State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum

Clemson vs. Alcorn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 87, Alcorn State 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Clemson vs. Alcorn State

Computer Predicted Spread: Clemson (-23.9)

Clemson (-23.9) Computer Predicted Total: 150.2

Clemson Performance Insights

On offense, Clemson was the 105th-ranked team in college basketball (74.7 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 112th (67.9 points allowed per game).

At 33.0 rebounds per game and 30.9 rebounds allowed, the Tigers were 101st and 164th in the nation, respectively, last season.

With 14.3 assists per game last season, Clemson was 88th in college basketball.

Last season, the Tigers were 74th in college basketball in 3-point makes (8.3 per game) and 62nd in 3-point percentage (36.4%).

Clemson was 263rd in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (7.9 per game) and 137th in 3-point percentage defensively (33.2%) last year.

The Tigers attempted 40.3% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 59.7% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 31.4% of the Tigers' buckets were 3-pointers, and 68.6% were 2-pointers.

