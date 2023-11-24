The Alcorn State Braves (1-6) will look to snap a five-game losing stretch when visiting the Clemson Tigers (4-0) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Clemson vs. Alcorn State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina TV: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Clemson Stats Insights

The Tigers shot 46.7% from the field last season, two percentage points higher than the 44.7% the Braves allowed to opponents.

Clemson had a 19-2 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.

The Braves ranked 220th in rebounding in college basketball, the Tigers finished 101st.

Last year, the 74.7 points per game the Tigers averaged were only 4.1 more points than the Braves gave up (70.6).

Clemson had a 19-5 record last season when putting up more than 70.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Clemson played better in home games last year, putting up 78.4 points per game, compared to 71.8 per game when playing on the road.

The Tigers surrendered 65.2 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.9 fewer points than they allowed away from home (73.1).

In terms of three-pointers, Clemson performed better at home last season, averaging 9.1 treys per game with a 38.8% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 33.2% three-point percentage in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Clemson Upcoming Schedule