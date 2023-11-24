The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-3) play the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Charleston Southern vs. Wake Forest Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network Extra

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Charleston Southern Stats Insights

The Buccaneers have shot at a 50.9% clip from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points greater than the 44.2% shooting opponents of the Demon Deacons have averaged.

Charleston Southern has put together a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.

The Demon Deacons are the rebounding team in the nation, the Buccaneers rank 233rd.

The Buccaneers put up only two more points per game (78.4) than the Demon Deacons allow their opponents to score (76.4).

Charleston Southern has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 76.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Charleston Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Charleston Southern scored 79.7 points per game last season, 13.2 more than it averaged on the road (66.5).

In 2022-23, the Buccaneers conceded 4.6 fewer points per game at home (72.1) than on the road (76.7).

At home, Charleston Southern sunk 9.1 treys per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged on the road (7.6). Charleston Southern's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.9%) than on the road (33.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Charleston Southern Upcoming Schedule