When the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, will Brett Pesce score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Brett Pesce score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Pesce stats and insights

  • Pesce has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has taken zero shots in two games versus the Lightning this season, but has not scored.
  • Pesce has no points on the power play.
  • Pesce's shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning have given up 72 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Pesce recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:51 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:17 Home W 4-2
11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:35 Home L 3-1
11/11/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 21:38 Away W 4-0
11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:38 Away L 5-2
10/19/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:37 Away L 7-4
10/17/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 17:22 Away W 6-3
10/15/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 18:28 Away L 6-3
10/14/2023 Kings 0 0 0 23:05 Away W 6-5 SO
10/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:11 Home W 5-3

Hurricanes vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

