On Friday at 8:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes clash with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is Andrei Svechnikov going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Andrei Svechnikov score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Svechnikov stats and insights

  • Svechnikov is yet to score through 10 games this season.
  • In one game versus the Lightning this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning have given up 72 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 19 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

