For their matchup with the Washington Commanders (4-7) at AT&T Stadium on Thursday, November 23 at 4:30 PM , the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) have seven players on the injury report.

The Cowboys head into this matchup after a 33-10 win over the Carolina Panthers in their last outing.

The Commanders are coming off of a 31-19 loss to the New York Giants.

Dallas Cowboys Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status CeeDee Lamb WR Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Rico Dowdle RB Ankle Questionable Tyron Smith OT Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Johnathan Hankins DT NIR - Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Jayron Kearse S Back Doubtful Michael Gallup WR Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Terence Steele OT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

Washington Commanders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Antonio Gibson RB Toe Questionable Samuel Cosmi OT Chest Limited Participation In Practice Khaleke Hudson LB Back Questionable Efe Obada DE Tibia Out James Smith-Williams DE Hamstring Out Cody Barton LB Ankle Full Participation In Practice De'Jon Harris LB Quad Out Jartavius Martin DB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Emmanuel Forbes CB Elbow Out Alex Armah RB Hamstring Out

Cowboys vs. Commanders Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV Info: CBS

CBS

Cowboys Season Insights

The Cowboys have been making things happen on both sides of the ball this season, as they rank fifth-best in total offense (372.3 yards per game) and second-best in total defense (266.3 yards allowed per game).

The Cowboys have been a handful for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both scoring offense (second-best with 30.2 points per game) and scoring defense (fifth-best with 17.5 points allowed per game) this year.

The Cowboys have been surging on both sides of the ball in the passing game, ranking fifth-best in passing offense (255.5 passing yards per game) and second-best in passing defense (157.1 passing yards allowed per game).

Dallas is putting up 116.8 rushing yards per game offensively this season (12th in NFL), and is surrendering 109.2 rushing yards per game (15th) on the defensive side of the ball.

With 16 forced turnovers (eighth in NFL) against 10 turnovers committed (fifth in NFL), the Cowboys' +6 turnover margin is the fifth-best in the league.

Commanders Season Insights

The Commanders have been sputtering defensively, ranking fourth-worst with 372.8 total yards given up per game. They have been more effective on the other side of the ball, posting 340.7 total yards per contest (12th-ranked).

The Commanders have been sputtering defensively, ranking worst with 27.7 points given up per game. They have been more productive on the other side of the ball, regstering 21.5 points per contest (17th-ranked).

The Commanders rank 10th in passing yards per game (245), but they've been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking third-worst in the NFL with 258.5 passing yards surrendered per contest.

Washington is putting up 95.7 rushing yards per contest on offense this season (26th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 114.3 rushing yards per contest (21st-ranked) on defense.

At -8, the Commanders have the worst turnover margin in the NFL this season.

Cowboys vs. Commanders Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Cowboys (-13.5)

Cowboys (-13.5) Moneyline: Cowboys (-900), Commanders (+600)

Cowboys (-900), Commanders (+600) Total: 48.5 points

